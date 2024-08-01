Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bally's (BALY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) reported $621.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of -$0.83 for the same period compares to -$0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $643.05 million, representing a surprise of -3.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bally's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Casinos & Resorts

    : $343.05 million versus $351.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

  • Revenue- International Interactive

    : $229.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $244.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

  • Revenue- North America Interactive

    : $49.21 million compared to the $41.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.7% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Casinos & Resorts

    : $99.80 million versus $112.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Other

    : -$12.54 million versus -$14.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDAR- North America Interactive

    : -$6.76 million compared to the -$8.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBITDAR- International Interactive

    : $81.29 million compared to the $82.87 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bally's here>>>

Shares of Bally's have returned +43.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bally's Corporation (BALY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise