Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Udemy (UDMY) Q2 Earnings

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY - Free Report) reported $194.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was -300.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Udemy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue

    : $492.60 million compared to the $493.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Enterprise Segment - Total Customers

    : 16,595 versus 16,441 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Consumer

    : $73.80 million compared to the $73.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.

  • Revenue- Enterprise

    : $120.60 million compared to the $120.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.
Shares of Udemy have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

