Markel Group (MKL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Markel Group (MKL - Free Report) reported $3.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $25.95 for the same period compares to $22.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $20.76, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Markel Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting Expenses Ratio

    : 34.2% versus 35% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Loss Ratio - Total

    : 59.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.5%.

  • Combined Ratio

    : 93.5% compared to the 97.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Operating revenues- Net investment income

    : $223.06 million versus $228.26 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.5% change.

  • Operating revenues- Earned premiums

    : $2.08 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

  • Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance

    : $264.63 million compared to the $238.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

  • Net Earned Premiums- Insurance

    : $1.81 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
Shares of Markel Group have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

