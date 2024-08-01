Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Service Corp. (SCI) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Service Corp. (SCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +2.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service

    : $5,636 versus $5,651.34 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Funeral services performed - North America

    : 86,031 versus 85,852 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Cemetery

    : $468.20 million compared to the $456.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Funeral

    : $565.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $557.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

  • Gross profit- Cemetery

    : $157.50 million compared to the $152.84 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Gross profit- Funeral

    : $100.40 million compared to the $115.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Service Corp. here>>>

Shares of Service Corp. have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Service Corporation International (SCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise