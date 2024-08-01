Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Cencora (COR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cencora (COR - Free Report) reported $74.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $3.34 for the same period compares to $2.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $73.58 billion, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cencora performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions

    : $7.05 billion versus $7.40 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

  • Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions

    : $67.19 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $66.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

  • Revenue- Intersegment eliminations

    : -$2.12 million versus -$1.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +127.3% change.

  • Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare

    : $5.64 billion compared to the $5.99 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

  • Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health

    : $1.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

  • Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health

    : $65.82 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $65.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

  • Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions

    : $1.41 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
Shares of Cencora have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

