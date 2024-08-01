Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CDW (CDW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CDW (CDW - Free Report) reported $5.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $2.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.4 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Public- Government

    : $639.10 million versus $616.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

  • Net sales- Public

    : $2.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

  • Public- Healthcare

    : $586.80 million versus $566.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

  • Net sales- Small Business

    : $382.90 million compared to the $381.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

  • Public- Education

    : $1.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

  • Net sales- Corporate

    : $2.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

  • Net sales- Other

    : $602 million versus $648 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.

  • Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other

    : $27.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

  • Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices

    : $1.44 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

  • Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products

    : $639.60 million versus $725.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.2% change.

  • Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops

    : $295.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $274.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

  • Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware

    : $4.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
Shares of CDW have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

