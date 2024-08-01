American International Group (AIG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, American International Group (
AIG Quick Quote AIG - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.64 billion, down 49.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -45.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was -16.55%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance: 92.5% compared to the 92% average estimate based on four analysts. Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance: 31.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 32%. Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance: 61% versus 58.8% estimated by four analysts on average. Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines: 88.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 87.1%. Combined Ratio - North America - Personal Insurance: 105.3% versus 100.2% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance- Net premiums earned: $5.75 billion versus $5.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change. Adjusted Revenue- Other Operations- Other income: $4 million versus $12.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.6% change. General Insurance- Net premiums written: $6.93 billion versus $6.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8% change. Adjusted Revenue- Other Operations- Net investment income: $141 million versus $71.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +64% change. Adjusted Revenue- Total Other Operations: $144 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.7%. General Insurance- Net investment income: $746 million versus $791.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Adjusted Revenue- Other Operations- Premiums: -$1 million compared to the $17.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -106.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for American International Group here>>>
Shares of American International Group have returned +4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
