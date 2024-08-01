Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE - Free Report) is an asset management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG - Free Report) is a liquefied petroleum gas transportation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY - Free Report) is an air transport company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

