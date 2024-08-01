Back to top

Spirit (SAVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Spirit (SAVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.44, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.30, the EPS surprise was -10.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spirit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor

    : 83.2% compared to the 81.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Available seat miles

    : 14.15 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.12 billion.

  • Revenue passenger miles

    : 11.77 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.49 billion.

  • Total operating revenue per ASM

    : 9.05 cents versus 9.24 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted CASM

    : 10.23 cents versus 10.26 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Average fuel cost per gallon

    : $2.78 compared to the $2.79 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Adjusted CASM ex-fuel

    : 7.36 cents versus 7.37 cents estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating revenues- Passenger

    : $1.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.

  • Operating revenues- Other

    : $27.09 million compared to the $22.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Fare

    : $531.65 million compared to the $518.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.

  • Operating revenues- Non-fare

    : $722.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $762.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

  • Non-ticket revenue

    : $749.24 million compared to the $796.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
Shares of Spirit have returned -16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

