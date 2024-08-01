We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Spirit (SAVE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, Spirit (SAVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.28 billion, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.44, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.30, the EPS surprise was -10.77%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Spirit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Load factor: 83.2% compared to the 81.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
Available seat miles: 14.15 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.12 billion.
Revenue passenger miles: 11.77 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.49 billion.
Total operating revenue per ASM: 9.05 cents versus 9.24 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
Adjusted CASM: 10.23 cents versus 10.26 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
Average fuel cost per gallon: $2.78 compared to the $2.79 average estimate based on two analysts.
Adjusted CASM ex-fuel: 7.36 cents versus 7.37 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
Operating revenues- Passenger: $1.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
Operating revenues- Other: $27.09 million compared to the $22.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.9% year over year.
Operating revenues- Fare: $531.65 million compared to the $518.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.9% year over year.
Operating revenues- Non-fare: $722.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $762.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
Non-ticket revenue: $749.24 million compared to the $796.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
Shares of Spirit have returned -16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.