Compared to Estimates, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $199.69 million, up 110.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.28, compared to -$1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33, the EPS surprise was +15.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apellis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product revenue, net

    : $179.14 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $182.18 million.

  • Revenue- Licensing and other

    : $20.55 million compared to the $7.63 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

  • Product Revenue- EMPAVELI

    : $24.50 million versus $26.48 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Product Revenue- SYFOVRE

    : $154.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.98 million.
Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals have returned +11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

