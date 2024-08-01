Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Labcorp (LH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Labcorp (LH - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.22 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.94, compared to $3.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.2 billion, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Labcorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Biopharma Laboratory Services

    : $707 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $721.23 million.

  • Revenues- Diagnostics Laboratories

    : $2.52 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Biopharma Laboratory Services

    : $107.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.14 million.

  • Adjusted Operating Income- Diagnostics Laboratories

    : $441.50 million versus $443.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Labcorp have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

