Compared to Estimates, Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Becton Dickinson (
BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) reported $4.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $3.50 for the same period compares to $2.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.07 billion, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.31.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International: $160 million compared to the $169.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International: $222 million compared to the $231.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States: $263 million compared to the $269.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States: $297 million compared to the $312.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional: $1.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenues- BD Life Sciences: $1.26 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Revenues- BD Medical: $2.56 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems: $594 million versus $599.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Integrated Diagnostic Solutions: $896 million versus $892.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $363 million versus $380.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery: $376 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $379.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention: $488 million compared to the $504.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>
Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Becton Dickinson (BDX - Free Report) reported $4.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. EPS of $3.50 for the same period compares to $2.96 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.07 billion, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.31.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International: $160 million compared to the $169.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International: $222 million compared to the $231.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States: $263 million compared to the $269.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States: $297 million compared to the $312.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
Revenues- BD Interventional: $1.24 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
Revenues- BD Life Sciences: $1.26 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
Revenues- BD Medical: $2.56 billion versus $2.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems: $594 million versus $599.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Integrated Diagnostic Solutions: $896 million versus $892.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $363 million versus $380.47 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery: $376 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $379.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention: $488 million compared to the $504.89 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.