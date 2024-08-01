Back to top

Eaton (ETN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Eaton (ETN - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.35 billion, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.73, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.35 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.61.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eaton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electrical Americas

    : $2.88 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Electrical Global

    : $1.61 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

  • Net Sales- eMobility

    : $189 million versus $199.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.

  • Net Sales- Vehicle

    : $723 million versus $735.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

  • Net Sales- Aerospace

    : $955 million compared to the $941.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Aerospace

    : $206 million versus $213.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Vehicle

    : $130 million compared to the $119.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Global

    : $305 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $309.32 million.

  • Segment operating profit (loss)- Electrical Americas

    : $859 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $790.58 million.

  • Segment operating profit (loss)- eMobility

    : $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.94 million.
Shares of Eaton have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

