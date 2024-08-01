Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ametek (AME) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ametek (AME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.66, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion, representing a surprise of -2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electro mechanical

    : $581.22 million versus $603.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

  • Net Sales- Electronic Instruments

    : $1.15 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

  • Operating Income- Electromechanical

    : $123.10 million compared to the $136.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Operating Income- Electronic Instruments

    : $349.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $332.82 million.

  • Operating Income- Corporate administrative expenses

    : -$25.45 million versus -$27.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Ametek have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

