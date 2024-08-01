Back to top

Compared to Estimates, WEC Energy (WEC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.2%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.92 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +4.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WEC Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electric Sales Volumes -Total retail

    : 8,650.7 GWh compared to the 8,655.8 GWh average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Corporate other and eliminations (Corporate and other + Reconciling eliminations)

    : -$119.60 million compared to the -$119.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -119700% year over year.

  • Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Wisconsin

    : $1.37 billion versus $1.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure

    : $175.60 million versus $171.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.9% change.

  • Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Other States

    : $71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

  • Operating Revenues- Regulated Utility Operations-Illinois

    : $276.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $261.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
Shares of WEC Energy have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

