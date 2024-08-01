Cummins (CMI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cummins (
CMI Quick Quote CMI - Free Report) reported $8.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $5.26 for the same period compares to $5.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.28 billion, representing a surprise of +6.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.85.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cummins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Eliminations: -$1.87 billion compared to the -$1.88 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Net Sales- Power System: $1.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Net Sales- Components: $2.98 billion compared to the $2.95 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year. Net Sales- Distribution: $2.83 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change. Net Sales- Engine: $3.15 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Net Sales- Accelera: $111 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $118.18 million. Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway: $432 million versus $472.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change. Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty Automotive: $461 million versus $449.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty Truck and Bus: $1.07 billion compared to the $964.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty Truck: $1.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Net Sales- Power System- Power generation: $987 million compared to the $935.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Net Sales- Components- Emission Solutions: $941 million compared to the $960.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
Shares of Cummins have returned +7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cummins here>>>
