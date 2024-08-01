Back to top

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $94.97 million, down 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was -3.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oaktree Specialty Lending performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total fee income

    : $1.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 million.

  • Total dividend income

    : $1.40 million versus $1.45 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • PIK interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments

    : $5.46 million compared to the $5.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total interest income

    : $85.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.66 million.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

