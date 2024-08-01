Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kimco Realty (KIM) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Kimco Realty (KIM - Free Report) reported revenue of $500.23 million, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.9 million, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kimco Realty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pro-rata portfolio occupancy

    : 96.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 96.1%.

  • Revenues- Management and other fee income

    : $4.01 million compared to the $4.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net

    : $496.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $489.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share- Diluted

    : $0.17 compared to the $0.15 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Kimco Realty have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

