ICE (ICE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, IntercontinentalExchange (
ICE Quick Quote ICE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.32 billion, up 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +2.01%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment: $506 million compared to the $509.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.2% year over year. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment: $565 million versus $566.08 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based): $1.25 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics: $293 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $288.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services: $164 million versus $164.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology: $180 million versus $178.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions: $52 million versus $45.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics: $62 million compared to the $68.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +158.3% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software: $212 million versus $212.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- CDS clearing: $78 million compared to the $84.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services: $240 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $238.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings: $122 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $122.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for ICE here>>>
Shares of ICE have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
ICE (ICE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended June 2024, IntercontinentalExchange (ICE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.32 billion, up 22.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.52, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +2.01%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for ICE here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment: $506 million compared to the $509.53 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.2% year over year.
Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment: $565 million versus $566.08 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based): $1.25 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.
Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics: $293 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $288.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services: $164 million versus $164.80 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology: $180 million versus $178.87 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions: $52 million versus $45.52 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics: $62 million compared to the $68.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +158.3% year over year.
Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software: $212 million versus $212.82 million estimated by six analysts on average.
Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- CDS clearing: $78 million compared to the $84.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services: $240 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $238.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings: $122 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $122.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
Shares of ICE have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.