Arrow Electronics (ARW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.89 billion, down 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.78, compared to $4.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.51 billion, representing a surprise of +5.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arrow Electronics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported

    : $1.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.9%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe components sales, as reported

    : $1.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.2%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe ECS sales as reported

    : $896.77 million versus $825.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported

    : $964.07 million versus $861.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported

    : $2.02 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Global ECS

    : $1.86 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Global components

    : $5.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%.

  • Global ECS operating income, as adjusted

    : $104 million versus $78.60 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Global components operating income, as adjusted

    : $218 million compared to the $202.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Arrow Electronics have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

