BigCommerce (BIGC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) reported revenue of $81.83 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $81.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was +66.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BigCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR Attributable to Enterprise Accounts

    : $253.80 million versus $257.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Partner and services

    : $20.03 million versus $20.22 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

  • Revenue- Subscription solutions

    : $61.80 million versus $60.92 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.
Shares of BigCommerce have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

