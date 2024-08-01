Back to top

Wendy's (WEN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) reported $570.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $577.28 million, representing a surprise of -1.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-Restaurant - U.S.

    0.6% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2.4%.

  • Number of restaurants - Total

    : 7,261 compared to the 7,273 average estimate based on nine analysts.

  • Same-Restaurant - International

    : 2.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

  • Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total

    : 5,614 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6,863.

  • Revenues- Advertising funds

    : $115.06 million compared to the $115.46 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants

    : $237.36 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $245 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

  • Revenues- Franchise rental income

    : $60.64 million versus $58.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

  • Revenues- Franchise royalty revenue and fees

    : $157.67 million compared to the $159.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Franchise fees

    : $20.92 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

  • Revenues- Franchise royalty

    : $132.13 million compared to the $138.06 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Systemwide Sales- International franchised

    : $483.30 million compared to the $514.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Wendy?s U.S

    : $472.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $480.92 million.
Shares of Wendy's have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

