Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SolarWinds (SWI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $193.25 million, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +18.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SolarWinds performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription

    : $70.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%.

  • Revenue- License

    : $12.91 million versus $10.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.2% change.

  • Revenue- Total Recurring

    : $180.34 million versus $177.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.4% change.

  • Revenue- Maintenance

    : $110.31 million versus $111.13 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for SolarWinds here>>>

Shares of SolarWinds have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SolarWinds (SWI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise