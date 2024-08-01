Altice USA (ATUS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Altice USA, Inc. (
ATUS Quick Quote ATUS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was -62.50%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Altice USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Homes Passed - Total / Total Passings: 9.75 million compared to the 9.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. Customer Relationships - Residential Unique Customer Relationships: 4.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.31 million. Customer Relationships - SMB Unique Customer Relationships: 379.7 thousand versus 379.66 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Customer Relationships - Total Unique Customer Relationships: 4.65 million compared to the 4.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Residential revenue: $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%. Revenue- Business services and wholesale: $369.29 million compared to the $360.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Revenue- News and Advertising: $105.28 million compared to the $119.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year. Revenue- Residential revenue- Mobile: $27.48 million versus $27.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51.4% change. Revenue- Residential revenue- Broadband: $914.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $921.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Revenue- Residential revenue- Video: $739.45 million compared to the $747.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Revenue- Residential revenue- Telephony: $71.70 million versus $68.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Revenue- Other: $12.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA here>>>
Shares of Altice USA have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
View all Key Company Metrics for Altice USA here>>>
