BCE (BCE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
BCE (BCE - Free Report) reported $4.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -3.39%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (Activation): -1,313 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,105.
Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (EOP): 2,124,200 compared to the 2,094,621 average estimate based on three analysts.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid: 1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 4.6% versus 5.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total: 575,334 compared to the 572,766 average estimate based on three analysts.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 389,213 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 417,239.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Prepaid: 186,121 compared to the 155,527 average estimate based on three analysts.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total: 131,043 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107,670.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid: 78,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 101,201.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid: 52,543 versus 6,469 estimated by three analysts on average.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total: 10,337,500 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,314,120.
Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid: 9,440,775 versus 9,463,476 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of BCE have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.