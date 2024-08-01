Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (
DRVN Quick Quote DRVN - Free Report) reported $611.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $628.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +29.63%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Driven Brands Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Same-store sales: 0.5% compared to the 2.6% average estimate based on four analysts. Same store sales - Maintenance: 4.3% versus 4.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Same store sales - Car Wash: -4.1% versus -5.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Store Count: 5,053 versus 5,062 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $50.03 million versus $52.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Revenue- Company-operated store sales: $394.68 million compared to the $405.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Independently-operated store sales: $60.28 million compared to the $62.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Revenue- Advertising contributions: $24.91 million versus $25.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenue- Supply and other revenue: $81.67 million versus $83.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenue- Maintenance: $277.90 million compared to the $277.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Revenue- Car Wash: $156.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $152.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenue- Paint, Collision and Glass: $112 million compared to the $123.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Driven Brands Holdings here>>>
Shares of Driven Brands Holdings have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
