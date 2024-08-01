Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Criteo (CRTO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) reported $267.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +38.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Criteo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clients

    : 17,744 versus 17,672 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas

    : $212.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $217.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA

    : $168.50 million versus $169.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- APAC

    : $90.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.7%.

  • Revenue- Total

    : $471.31 million compared to the $480.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC)

    : $204.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $216.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

  • Revenue- Contribution ex-TAC

    : $267.09 million compared to the $264.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

  • Revenues- Performance Media

    : $416.53 million versus $434.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Retail Media

    : $54.78 million compared to the $54.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
Shares of Criteo have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

