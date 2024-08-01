Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ITT (ITT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, ITT (ITT - Free Report) reported revenue of $905.9 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.49, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $907.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46, the EPS surprise was +2.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ITT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Motion Technologies

    : $384.50 million versus $386.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations

    : -$1.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.1%.

  • Revenues- Connect & Control Technologies

    : $191.80 million compared to the $185.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

  • Revenues- Industrial Process

    : $330.70 million compared to the $337.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Corporate costs and Other

    : -$13.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$15.62 million.

  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Connect & Control Technologies

    : $36.10 million compared to the $34.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Motion Technologies

    : $72.40 million compared to the $70.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Operating income (Non gaap)- Industrial Process

    : $68.10 million compared to the $71.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for ITT here>>>

Shares of ITT have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ITT Inc. (ITT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise