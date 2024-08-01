Back to top

Sabre (SABR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sabre (SABR - Free Report) reported revenue of $767.24 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $750.13 million, representing a surprise of +2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Travel Solutions - Total Bookings

    : 90.98 million versus 91.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Travel Solutions - Air Bookings

    : 76.23 million compared to the 77.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings

    : 14.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.1 million.

  • Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded

    : 168.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 172.19 million.

  • Hospitality Solutions - Central Reservations System Transactions

    : 33.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 33.55 million.

  • Revenue- Travel Solutions

    : $695.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $676.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue

    : $550.59 million compared to the $532.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Eliminations

    : -$11.05 million versus -$10.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

  • Revenue- Hospitality Solutions

    : $83.24 million versus $84.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue

    : $144.46 million compared to the $143.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
Shares of Sabre have returned +27% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

