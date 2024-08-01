Back to top

Kirby (KEX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Kirby (KEX - Free Report) reported $824.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $0.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.73 million, representing a surprise of +0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kirby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Distribution and services

    : $339.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $352.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

  • Revenues- Marine transportation

    : $484.81 million compared to the $469.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

  • Operating income- Marine transportation

    : $94.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $87.50 million.

  • Operating income- General corporate expenses

    : -$4.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$3.83 million.

  • Operating income- Distribution and services

    : $29.44 million compared to the $26.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Kirby have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

