First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, First Mid Bancshares (FMBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $79.19 million, up 28% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.25 million, representing a surprise of +1.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Mid Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio [%]

    : 59.6% versus 64.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Margin [%]

    : 3.4% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Average Earning Assets [$M]

    : $6.82 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.89 billion.

  • Non-interest Income [$M]

    : $22.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.47 million.

  • Other

    : $2.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.20 million.

  • Net Interest Income (FTE)

    : $57.36 million versus $55.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income

    : $56.77 million versus $55.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • ATM/debit card revenue

    : $4.28 million compared to the $4.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Wealth management revenues

    : $5.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.20 million.

  • Insurance commissions

    : $6.53 million compared to the $6.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Service charges

    : $3.23 million versus $3.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Mortgage banking revenues

    : $1.04 million compared to the $1.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Mid Bancshares have returned +18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

