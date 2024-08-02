Back to top

Celanese (CE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Celanese (CE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.65 billion, down 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.38, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion, representing a surprise of -2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials

    : $1.47 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

  • Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations

    : -$18 million versus -$25.78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.7% change.

  • Net Sales- Acetyl Chain

    : $1.20 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

  • Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain

    : $338 million versus $394.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Operating EBITDA- Other Activities

    : -$81 million compared to the -$86.43 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials

    : $375 million compared to the $349.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Celanese have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

