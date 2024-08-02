We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $147.98 billion, up 10.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $148.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +17.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Online stores Y/Y Change: 6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.
Third-party seller services Y/Y Change: 13% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.5%.
Subscription services Y/Y Change: 11% compared to the 9.5% average estimate based on eight analysts.
WW shipping costs: $21.97 billion compared to the $22.61 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Net Sales- AWS: $26.28 billion compared to the $25.87 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.
Net Sales- Physical stores: $5.21 billion compared to the $5.25 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
Net Sales- Third-party seller services: $36.20 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $36.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.
Net Sales- Subscription services: $10.87 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
Net Sales- Advertising services: $12.77 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%.
Net Sales- Online stores: $55.39 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $55.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
Net Sales- North America: $90.03 billion compared to the $90.90 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.
Net Sales- Other: $1.26 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
Shares of Amazon have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.