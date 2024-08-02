Back to top

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) reported revenue of $296.05 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $292.91 million, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Federal Realty Investment Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Mortgage interest income

    : $0.28 million compared to the $0.29 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

  • Revenue- Rental income

    : $295.78 million compared to the $290.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents

    : $3.93 million versus $4.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10% change.

  • Revenue- Rental income- Other

    : $14.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

  • Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement

    : $55.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $55.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $1.32 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.71.
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

