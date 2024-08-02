Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Gen Digital (GEN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) reported $965 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $960.41 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gen Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct customer count

    : 39.3 million compared to the 38.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Direct average revenue per user (ARPU)

    : $7.23 versus $7.24 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues

    : $101 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues

    : $850 million compared to the $851.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
Shares of Gen Digital have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

