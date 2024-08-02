Compared to Estimates, ResMed (RMD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, ResMed (
RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.22 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.08, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how ResMed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices: $406.20 million compared to the $416.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks: $321.20 million compared to the $303.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $343.90 million versus $348.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices: $228.80 million versus $229.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks: $115 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $118.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total: $727.40 million compared to the $719.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. Global revenue- Devices: $635.10 million versus $646.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Global revenue- Software as a Service: $151.90 million compared to the $152.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care: $1.07 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Global revenue- Masks: $436.20 million compared to the $422.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for ResMed here>>>
Shares of ResMed have returned +12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
