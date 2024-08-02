Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Roku (ROKU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reported revenue of $968.18 million, up 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.24, compared to -$0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $935.29 million, representing a surprise of +3.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Accounts

    : 83.6 million compared to the 82.99 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • ARPU

    : $40.68 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $40.62.

  • Streaming Hours

    : 30.1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 30.11 billion.

  • Net Revenue- Devices

    : $143.80 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $127.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.1%.

  • Net Revenue- Platform

    : $824.30 million compared to the $807.84 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.

  • Gross Profit- Platform

    : $439.90 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $428.08 million.

  • Gross Profit- Devices

    : -$15.20 million versus -$16.66 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
Shares of Roku have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

