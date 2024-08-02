Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Block (
SQ Quick Quote SQ - Free Report) reported $6.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.23 billion, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Gross Payment Volume (GPV): $61.94 billion versus $63.30 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Subscription and services-based: $1.79 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change. Revenue- Transaction-based: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenue- Bitcoin: $2.61 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Revenue- Hardware: $42.96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%. Revenue- Square- Total: $1.98 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total: $47.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%. Revenue- Square- Hardware: $42.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based: $322.62 million compared to the $305.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year. Revenue- Square- Transaction-based: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin: $2.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based: $98.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%. View all Key Company Metrics for Block here>>>
Shares of Block have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Gross Payment Volume (GPV): $61.94 billion versus $63.30 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Revenue- Subscription and services-based: $1.79 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change.
Revenue- Transaction-based: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
Revenue- Bitcoin: $2.61 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
Revenue- Hardware: $42.96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.
Revenue- Square- Total: $1.98 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total: $47.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
Revenue- Square- Hardware: $42.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based: $322.62 million compared to the $305.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.
Revenue- Square- Transaction-based: $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin: $2.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based: $98.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.
Shares of Block have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.