Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Block (SQ - Free Report) reported $6.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.23 billion, representing a surprise of -1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Block performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Payment Volume (GPV)

    : $61.94 billion versus $63.30 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Subscription and services-based

    : $1.79 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change.

  • Revenue- Transaction-based

    : $1.71 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Bitcoin

    : $2.61 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

  • Revenue- Hardware

    : $42.96 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $39.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

  • Revenue- Square- Total

    : $1.98 billion compared to the $1.99 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total

    : $47.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $60.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

  • Revenue- Square- Hardware

    : $42.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $40.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

  • Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based

    : $322.62 million compared to the $305.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- Square- Transaction-based

    : $1.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

  • Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin

    : $2.61 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

  • Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based

    : $98.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.
Shares of Block have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

