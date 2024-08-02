Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ardelyx (ARDX) Q2 Earnings

Ardelyx (ARDX - Free Report) reported $73.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 227.9%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.73 million, representing a surprise of +31.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ardelyx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product sales, net

    : $72.59 million versus $53.87 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Product supply

    : $0.01 million versus $2.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Licensing

    : $0.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.35 million.
Shares of Ardelyx have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

