Chemours (CC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.54 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -42.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Titanium Technologies

    : $673 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $674.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.

  • Revenues- Other Segment

    : $13 million compared to the $18.09 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -50% year over year.

  • Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials

    : $339 million versus $334.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.

  • Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions

    : $513 million versus $514.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies

    : $80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $74.75 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Segment

    : $3 million versus $2.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials

    : $45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.35 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions

    : $161 million compared to the $173.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Chemours have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

