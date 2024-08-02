Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Beazer (BZH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) reported revenue of $595.68 million, up 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $599.12 million, representing a surprise of -0.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New home orders, net of cancellations

    : 1,070 versus 1,399 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Actual Community Count at quarter-end

    : 146 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 150.

  • Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units)

    : 1,949 versus 2,258 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing)

    : $505.30 versus $505.09 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total home closings

    : 1,167 versus 1,187 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Homebuilding

    : $589.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $597.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Revenue- Land sales and other

    : $6.04 million compared to the $2.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +200.6% year over year.

  • Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding

    : $101.98 million compared to the $100.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Beazer have returned +27.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

