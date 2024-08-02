Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MasTec (MTZ) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.96 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MasTec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Communications

    : $824.60 million compared to the $825 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Power Delivery

    : $636.60 million versus $637.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

  • Revenue- Oil & Gas

    : $572.40 million compared to the $601 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +67.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Clean Energy and Infrastructure

    : $942.30 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.
Shares of MasTec have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

