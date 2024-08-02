Back to top

SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $501.3 million, up 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490.93 million, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SPX Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- HVAC

    : $356.50 million versus $346.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.

  • Revenues- Detection & Measurement

    : $144.80 million compared to the $144.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.2% year over year.

  • Segment Income- Detection & Measurement

    : $33.90 million compared to the $27.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Segment Income- HVAC

    : $83.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.96 million.
Shares of SPX Technologies have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

