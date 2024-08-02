Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Universal Display (OLED) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Universal Display Corp. (OLED - Free Report) reported revenue of $158.51 million, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.10, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $160.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -3.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Display performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Material sales

    : $95.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $91.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

  • Revenues- Contract research services

    : $3.51 million compared to the $3.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Royalty and license fees

    : $59.55 million compared to the $65.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
Shares of Universal Display have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

