Compared to Estimates, Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN - Free Report) reported $2.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $2.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 billion, representing a surprise of -0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.82.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Beacon Roofing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Residential roofing products

    : 2.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.9%.

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Complementary building products

    : 12.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.5%.

  • Revenue Growth Rate (YoY change) - Non-residential roofing products

    : 11.1% versus 1.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net sales- Residential roofing products

    : $1.33 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

  • Net sales- Complementary building products

    : $600.60 million versus $591.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.

  • Net sales- Non-residential roofing products

    : $745.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $704.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
Shares of Beacon Roofing have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

