Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

PRU Quick Quote PRU - Free Report) reported $13.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $3.39 for the same period compares to $2.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43, the EPS surprise was -1.17%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total PGIM assets under management (at fair market value): 1328.1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1361.04 billion. AUM - Institutional customers: 604.4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 617.28 billion. AUM - General account: 373.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 384.86 billion. AUM - Retail customers: 349.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 351.34 billion. Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses: $8.40 billion versus $7.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change. Total Revenues- International Businesses: $4.51 billion versus $4.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Revenue- Retirement Strategies: $5.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.1%. Revenue- Retirement Strategies - Institutional Retirement: $4.04 billion versus $2.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Retirement Strategies - Individual Retirement: $1.25 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Premiums- Total: $7.28 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Policy charges and fee income- Total: $1.06 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Net investment income- Total: $4.22 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
Shares of Prudential have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Total PGIM assets under management (at fair market value): 1328.1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1361.04 billion.
AUM - Institutional customers: 604.4 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 617.28 billion.
AUM - General account: 373.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 384.86 billion.
AUM - Retail customers: 349.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 351.34 billion.
Total Revenues- U.S. Businesses: $8.40 billion versus $7.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.
Total Revenues- International Businesses: $4.51 billion versus $4.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
Revenue- Retirement Strategies: $5.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.1%.
Revenue- Retirement Strategies - Institutional Retirement: $4.04 billion versus $2.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Revenue- Retirement Strategies - Individual Retirement: $1.25 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
Premiums- Total: $7.28 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
Policy charges and fee income- Total: $1.06 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
Net investment income- Total: $4.22 billion versus $4.08 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
Shares of Prudential have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.