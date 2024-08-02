We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Duolingo (DUOL) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 312.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $176.88 million, exhibiting an increase of 39.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Duolingo metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $140.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Total bookings' stands at $181.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137.54 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription bookings' should arrive at $146.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.25 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Daily active users (DAUs)' will reach 33.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' reaching 90.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 74.1 million.
Analysts forecast 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' to reach 7.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.2 million.
Shares of Duolingo have demonstrated returns of -15.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), DUOL is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.