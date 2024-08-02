Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR - Free Report) reported $316.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to -$0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.07 million, representing a surprise of -1.79%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Healthcare Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $308.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $317.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.

  • Revenues- Interest income

    : $3.87 million compared to the $4.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other operating

    : $4.32 million versus $4.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted)

    : -$0.39 versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.08.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

