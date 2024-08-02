Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chart Industries (GTLS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. EPS of $2.18 for the same period compares to $1.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57, the EPS surprise was -15.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chart Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog - Cryo Tank Solutions

    : $358.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $354.97 million.

  • Backlog - Heat Transfer Systems

    : $1.71 billion versus $1.65 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Backlog - Specialty Products

    : $1.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion.

  • Backlog - Repair, Service & Leasing

    : $562.70 million versus $619.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Orders - Cryo Tank Solutions

    : $159 million compared to the $166.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Orders - Repair, Service & Leasing

    : $312.40 million compared to the $343.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Orders - Heat Transfer Systems

    : $269.60 million compared to the $253.59 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Orders - Specialty Products

    : $423.70 million compared to the $425.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Sales- Cryo Tank Solutions

    : $165.50 million versus $175.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.

  • Sales- Repair, Service & Leasing

    : $360.50 million versus $339.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.

  • Sales- Specialty Products

    : $277.60 million compared to the $306.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.

  • Sales- Heat Transfer Systems

    : $236.70 million compared to the $295.70 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chart Industries here>>>

Shares of Chart Industries have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise