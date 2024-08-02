Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About AdvanSix (ASIX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $453.48 million, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.55, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.8 million, representing a surprise of +6.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AdvanSix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Nylon

    : $103.22 million versus $95.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

  • Sales- Ammonium Sulfate

    : $139.67 million versus $124.07 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

  • Sales- Chemical Intermediates

    : $129.29 million versus $125.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

  • Sales- Caprolactam

    : $81.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
Shares of AdvanSix have returned +20.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

